This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is coming to close, which means that there’s now a feature film’s worth of new trailers, clips and featurettes for upcoming movies and television shows to consider. Many of these, like the first full-length trailer for It: Chapter Two and the surprise teaser for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, have already been covered by Uproxx. Many others have not. So, to make things a little easier for everyone, here’s a brief ranking of the top 10 trailers (and one bonus) to come out of the 2019 Comic-Con.

10. Rick and Morty

Technically, this first entry isn’t a trailer, but who cares? Fans of Rick and Morty have been waiting for the fourth season for years, and thanks to Comic-Con, they’ve finally been granted access to the first images and a clip of things to come. In the latter, an alien named Glootie (who’s voiced by none other than Taika Waititi) is being harangued by Jerry and Morty about shutting down a mysterious app. When smashing the computers doesn’t do the trick, Glootie sarcastically responds, “That’s not how apps work.” November can’t come soon enough.

9. Untitled The Walking Dead Movie

A lot of Walking Dead news came out of this weekend’s Comic-Con. Creator Robert Kirkman teased the possibility of a Negan spinoff in the comics, Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for a sixth season, and Danai Gurira confirmed that The Walking Dead‘s upcoming 10th season would be her last. But the biggest thing to drop regarding the massive franchise was the first teaser trailer for the upcoming untitled Walking Dead movie that’s all about Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. A precise release date wasn’t given, but AMC did confirm that the movie would be “only in theaters.”