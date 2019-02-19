$500 Flights To Australia Lead This Week’s Hottest Travel Deals

Pexels

Winter is winding down and spring break 2019 is just around the corner. Sales are kicking in for hotels, flights, and package trips all over the world with a focus on fun, wellness, and adventure.

We’re also still in the shoulder season, meaning prices are (generally) very low. All of this adds up to one conclusion: It’s time to make some plans if you want to strike out on a great trip next month.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$540 ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM LAX TO AUSTRALIA THIS MARCH

Priceline.com

Prices to Australia are still amazingly cheap. Seriously, folks, the last two months have seen the lowest prices to Australia we have ever seen. Right now, a roundtrip ticket from Los Angeles (and other U.S. cities) to Sydney is running $540. It’s time to go Down Under!

Book The Flight Here

$45 FLIGHTS TO ICELAND ON WOWAIR FOR SPRING BREAK

Wowair.us

Maybe that flight to Oz is just too long to bear. That’s okay. Wowair is offering $45 one-way flights to Reykjavik for trips through March. You can also score one-way tickets to Europe for as little as $119.

It’s worth noting that the price listed is bare bones. Expect to pay another $40-$80 each way for food, bags, and seat reservations. Still, that’s as little as $95 each way to Iceland for Spring Break!

Book A Ticket Here

SAVE UP TO 30% OFF U BY UNIWORLD RIVER CRUISES IN EUROPE

Ubyuniworld.com

U By Uniworld is the ultimate cruise for people who think they don’t like cruises. The small ships are like boutique hotels with dope bars, killer food, and an eye on making sure every port-of-call is experienced to the max.

Currently, U by Uniworld is offering 30 percent discounts on sailing along iconic European rivers this spring and summer. That 30 percent off might be enough to cover a flight on a budget airline.

Book A Cruise Here