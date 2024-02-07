Easing back into drinking after “dry January” also makes for a pretty solid time to practice your at-home cocktail skills. You can risk a little trial and error now, before spring entertaining season hits. If that’s your plan for February, a great skill to master is the frothy fizz category of cocktails. The Ramos Gin Fizz is the most labor-intensive and best-known among these, but I’d argue the best way to learn to make that cocktail is to master another — the Bourbon Lift.

The Bourbon Lift (a modern classic from the 2010s San Francisco cocktail scene) melds a New York Egg Cream and creamy “Fizz” cocktail with a lift element at the end. You’re using chemistry to create a thick foam that’s damn near a meringue without using an egg. The interaction of the sugars, cream (milk fats), and fizzy water — when applied correctly — creates this super thick egg-cream-esque froth and effervescent body that’s just delightful.

This cocktail is stylish and delicious. The mix of orgeat syrup and its almondy base with a touch of coffee liqueur and good bourbon meld beautifully. Then there’s the lightness that helps this one go down very easily. Sure, it takes a little elbow grease and practice but it’s a million-percent worth it.

Let’s dive in!

