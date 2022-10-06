This “flip” is such an old drink that it predates the word “cocktail.” It also predates whiskey and rum. The drink goes back to old taverns and sailing ports in the 1400s/1500s and is meant to nourish and warm you to your very soul. Today, it makes for a great and still nourishing cocktail to try as fall sets in, the leaves turn, and the frost starts appearing.

This drink has had some varying iterations over the centuries (as things like this are wont to do). Originally, this was a hot ale drink/meal made by the fire and mixed with scrambled eggs, sugar, brandy, and spices and poured hot between pitchers until it was a creamy concoction suitable for quaffing (there’s a lot more history to it but that’s enough for now). Around the 1870s (at which point cocktail culture grown far more refined), the drink was still popular as a hot ale/egg/spice fireside drink but was also pushed more toward the cocktail we know today — which is a mix of brandy with fortified wine, whole egg, spices, sugar, and ice. It was served cold and carried with it a truly amazing creamy texture.

Fast forward another 150 or so years and you have a culture where the flip is one of those “secret” menu items that only bartenders in the know can make. It’s also a drink that can be made to honor any flavor whim you might have. Want to make it with bourbon pumpkin spice? Go ahead. How about rummy vanilla latte espresso bean? Sure thing! Root beer float flip? No problem.

The point is, this is a versatile base drink of brandy, fortified wine, sugar, and spice that can go in almost endless directions. So I’m going to make my go-to flip for you which combines dark cherry syrup and cinnamon with ruby port and cognac. It’s freakin’ delicious, trust me, so let’s get into it.

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months