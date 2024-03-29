A fresh and vibrant gin cocktail is all you need as the weather warms, an eclipse looms, and the trees burst with color. And Farmer’s Organic Gin makes a mean cocktail — especially a martini. Which, of course, means that you can use it to make a damn fine Collins too.
And trust us, the Tom Collins is the perfect drink to have in your hand this time of year. The Gin Collins is a mix of good gin, fresh lemon juice, and a touch of sugar topped with sparkling water. It’s technically a highball, but we’re not here to be pedantic. We’re here to make good drinks.
Below, we’re laying out how to make this incredible cocktail at home without any faux and overly sweet “Collins” mixers. This is a real-deal cocktail with fresh ingredients and it’s delicious. It’ll wake up your senses from the cold winter and let them bloom from the first sip onward. Let’s get shaking!
Farmer’s Gin Collins
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Farmer’s Organic Gin
- 0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice
- 0.75 oz. simple syrup
- 2 oz. sparkling mineral water
- Ice
- Lemon peel
All of these ingredients are easy to find. We do recommend using Farmer’s Organic Gin though. The key to Farmer’s is the addition of a touch of hemp in the botanical basket. This adds a twinge of umami to the flavor profile which helps balance the tartness of the lemon and the sweetness of the simple.
What You’ll Need:
- Highball glass
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Barspoon
- Jigger
- Hand juicer
- Straw
Method:
- Fill the highball glass with ice.
- Add the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker. Add a handful of ice, affix the lid, and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
- Strain the cocktail in the waiting glass and top with sparkling water. Express the oils of the lemon peel over the glass and drop the peel in with a straw. Serve.
Bottom Line:
First and foremost, this is a breeze to make. It takes all of 30 seconds once you have everything set up. That makes using a Collins mixer seem almost pointless.
Next, this is refreshing AF. It’s bright and full of almost creamy lemon citrus with a nice touch of botanical citrus, juniper, and savoriness. It’s balanced yet goes a little bit deeper than your average drink.
It’s also very easy to drink. These go down fast. If you’re hitting a backyard BBQ this season, you’re going to be shaking up a lot of these. They’re that good.