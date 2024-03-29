A fresh and vibrant gin cocktail is all you need as the weather warms, an eclipse looms, and the trees burst with color. And Farmer’s Organic Gin makes a mean cocktail — especially a martini. Which, of course, means that you can use it to make a damn fine Collins too.

And trust us, the Tom Collins is the perfect drink to have in your hand this time of year. The Gin Collins is a mix of good gin, fresh lemon juice, and a touch of sugar topped with sparkling water. It’s technically a highball, but we’re not here to be pedantic. We’re here to make good drinks.

Below, we’re laying out how to make this incredible cocktail at home without any faux and overly sweet “Collins” mixers. This is a real-deal cocktail with fresh ingredients and it’s delicious. It’ll wake up your senses from the cold winter and let them bloom from the first sip onward. Let’s get shaking!

