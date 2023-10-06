The Jack Rose is one of those amazingly popular cocktails that… just sort of got lost over time. Before we get into the history of it, know this: The Jack Rose is a Hawaiian Punch for grown-ups. It’s sweet, fruity, and almost too easy to drink. It’s also an incredibly easy and quickly-made cocktail to master, adding to the fun.

Back in the day, the cocktail was huge in the New York/New Jersey scene throughout the late 1800s/early 1900s thanks to apple brandy and New Jersey being so tightly bound back then. It even made it through Prohibition to the point that it was a favorite among Steinbeck and Hemingway, getting name-checked by Hemingway in The Sun Also Rises. Then as brown spirits sort of petered out in the 1960s and 1970s, it fell to the wayside and almost disappeared.

Well, it’s high time that this deliciously fruity and fun cocktail make a comeback. It’s so easy to make, as I mentioned. And it really is a fun sipper that packs a nice sweet fruit punch that you’re sure to fall in love with (especially if you have a sweet tooth).

