All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Lil Baby — “Sum 2 Prove” Lil Baby is set to release his My Turn album in the near future. He offered up a taste of what to expect with “Sum 2 Prove.” The ATLien affirms, “livin like we in a race / I might come in first or second but I won’t never be last,” over the thumping beat. Your Old Droog — “Crab Cakes” Feat. Prodigy Prodigy will forever be missed. But at least the late rap legend still has some unheard music in the cut. Your Old Droog secured some of those bars for “Crab Cakes,” which also unites P with a quintessentially grim Alchemist beat.

Denzel Curry — “13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT MIXX” Feat. AK, ZillaKami, Xavier Wulf & Ghostmane On ”13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT MIXX,” Denzel Curry and a slew of other lyricists go wild over an eclectic, constantly shifting production. The 13-minute track is another example of Curry’s creative ambition. Russ — “Nighttime (Interlude)” This week, Russ released a sultry video for “Nighttime,” the first single from his upcoming Shake The Snow Globe album. In true Russ fashion, the single is apparently an interlude from the project.

Young Dolph — “Juicy” In the video for the quaking “Juicy,” Dolph and a slew of beautiful women are larger than life in the Memphis rapper’s fantasy concoction. The creative video is co-directed by Michael Arts, Max Renn, and Virtual Arts. Amindi & Kari Faux — “Love Em Leave Em” On the breezy “Love Em Leave Em,” Amindi and Kari Faux let the men in their life know that “they’ll be waitin’ for a while” because romance is simply not a priority. They paired the track with a colorful video that effectively brings their charismatic personalities to screen.

Mick Jenkins — The Circus This week, Mick Jenkins got his 2020 kickstarted with his The Circus EP. The Chicago lyricist in top lyrical form throughout the seven-track EP. He lets his dense bars do the talking except for “The Light” with EARTHGANG. Yella Beezy — “Them People” Rising Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is pledging loyalty to his crew on “Them People,” simply letting them know, “if you don’t f*ck with them, I don’t f*ck with them neither.”

Sada Baby Songs Detroit’s Sada Baby hooked up with a pair of new school favorites this week. On “SB5,” he and Lil Yachty got slithered through a spooky synth melody with befuddling tough talk like, “pistol attach to a n**** like breast lumps.” He also got with G Herbo on “Baklava,” where the two get busy over a hypnotic sample from Camel’s “Air Born.” Pardison Fontaine — “Wrong Wit Me (Hot)” Pardison Fontaine paints a bleak picture on “Wrong Wit Me (Hot),” where he culls through his various dependencies and reflects on how they’re causing fractures in his life. For his sake, we hope this stellar track is just artistic license.