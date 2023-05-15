When Aminé and Kaytranada shared the video for their first Kaytraminé single “4Eva,” the clip included a snippet of another song from their upcoming joint album, increasing the intrigue surrounding its impending release. Today, they shared the full-length version of that single, “Rebuke.” Aminé raps about a hard-to-get woman over a breezy Kaytranada instrumental, insisting that they are a “match made in heaven like Ja Rule and Ashanti,” even though she’s with someone else.

With the <a title="" href="https:/uproxx.com/music/aminem-kaytranada-kaytramine-release-date/” target=”_blank”>May 19 release of Kaytraminé imminent, it seems that the duo is saving the remainder of any future singles or videos for after the release. They did, however, share the album’s tracklist, which features names like Amaarae, Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, and Snoop Dogg. The rapper/producer duo apparently remains intent on surprising fans otherwise.

Kaytraminé will be the first release from either artist in over a year, although Kaytranada did produce IDK’s 2022 album Simple. Aminé’s last project was 2021’s TwoPointFive mixtape, which featured tracks like “Charmander” and “Van Gogh.” Meanwhile, Kaytranada’s last solo release was 2019’s Bubba, although he’s remained busy since then, producing on projects from Joyce Wrice, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, and his brother Lou Phelps. He also worked with Anderson .Paak and The Weeknd while teasing a second installment of Simple with IDK.

Listen to Aminé and Kaytranada’s “Rebuke” above.

Kaytraminé is due 5/19 via CLBN LLC & Kaytranada Music & Publishing, Inc. / Venice Music.