Busta Rhymes: Ahead of his 2024 Blockbusta Tour, Busta Rhymes dropped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for a high-energy performance of “Legacy.” With a career spanning several decades, Busta Rhymes is no stranger to late-night TV, but this set was a special moment as he got to share the stage with three of his children, CIE, Trillian, and RAI, who are also entertainers. Grupo Frontera: Latin music stars have continued to dominate the US media space, and it won’t slow down in 2024. Grupo Frontera is at the forefront of next year’s international musicians set to take over. The group’s performance of their song “Amor Propio” on Jimmy Kimmel Live was a clear example of their breakthrough talent.

J Balvin: Next year, fans will be treated to a hearty serving of J Balvin when he hits the road for the Que Bueno Volver A Verte Tour. In the meantime, his TV debut performance of “Amigos” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon was a brief appetizer. Olivia Rodrigo: Olivia Rodrigo’s star power shines through every time she touches a microphone. But her stripped-back live rendition of “Vampire” for Saturday Night Live’s studio audience was a new peak.