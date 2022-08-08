All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Calvin Harris dropping a new collaborative banger and DJ Khaled and Benny Blanco also doing that. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Calvin Harris with Stefflon Don, Chloe, and Coi Leray — “Woman Of The Year” Harris recruited just about everybody in the music industry to join him on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, his new album that dropped last week. Among the highlights is the particularly female-forward “Woman Of The Year,” on which Stefflon Don, Chloe, and Coi Leray share the spotlight for the smooth and funky track. DJ Khaled — “Staying Alive” Feat. Drake and Lil Baby Speaking of people known for working with other people, DJ Khaled launched a new era last week with “Staying Alive,” the lead single from his God Did album set for release at the end of the month. Doing the heavy lifting here are Drake and Lil Baby, who go full MD in the song’s fun video.

Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg — “Bad Decisions” Rounding out this week’s mega-collab trio is Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg coming together on “Bad Decisions,” a misleading title in the sense that only good decisions could have led to this meet-up. The three parties came together to deliver a fun summer-ready tune, with Snoop’s signature personality adding a touch that sets it apart from the rest of the warm-weather pop dominating the season. Carly Rae Jepsen — “Beach House” Dating apps make meeting somebody easier in some ways, but harder in others. Jepsen chronicles that journey on “Beach House,” on which she goes through some disastrous dates on the fun summertime bop with an unsurprisingly catchy hook.

The Killers — “Boy” The Killers can’t stop. Imploding The Mirage came out in 2020, Pressure Machine followed in 2021, and they returned today with “Boy,” an uplifting rocker in the vein of the group’s recent soaring material, albeit with a smidge more electronic influence this time around. The 1975 — “Happiness” Funky, disco-inspired music has made a significant comeback in recent years and now The 1975 are getting in on it, too. Their contribution is “Happiness,” a relatively subtle but groove-forward tune that adds a new wrinkle to the jaunty indie pop sound The 1975 have done such a nice job at cultivating.

Willow — “Hover Like A Goddess” Willow has become a torchbearer of rock in the 2020s and she delivered another exciting hit of it last week with “Hover Like A Goddess,” the first taste of her newly announced album, Copingmechanism. It’s an infectious and in-your-face tune that bops along with a ska-influenced rhythm and a big chorus. John Legend — “All She Wanna Do” Feat. Saweetie When it comes to the biggest Legend news of last week, it’s got to be that he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting another baby. The runner-up news is pretty great, too, though: a new Saweetie collaboration called “All She Wanna Do.” The song is pure summertime pop, aided by a pace-changing verse from Saweetie.