All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw a number of big hip-hop collabs and Bad Bunny unexpectedly come through with a new tune. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Bad Bunny — “Un Preview” Bad Bunny is one of biggest musicians in the world (perhaps the biggest), but instead of dropping on Friday like most other major artists do, he went ahead and unveiled a new track on a Monday. The song is “Un Preview,” a catchy number accompanied by a video that seems to include some nods to Kendall Jenner. Lil Yachty and J. Cole — “The Secret Recipe” Yachty’s Let’s Start Here from earlier this year was a dive into psychedelic rock, and that influence is still clear on his latest, “The Secret Recipe.” J. Cole hopped on the track and his lyrics have made some think he dissed NBA YoungBoy.

Jung Kook — “3D” Feat. Jack Harlow Jung Kook is undeniable and Jack Harlow appears to agree, as he joined the BTS star on his latest solo single, “3D.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the track, “Over a groovy, rhythmic R&B-inspired beat produced by BloodPop and David Steward, Jung delivers silky vocals, continuing the smooth, captivating story he began with Latto in ‘Seven.'” PinkPantheress — “Mosquito” “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” is quite the hit, but PinkPantheress’ bag goes much deeper than that. Last week, for instance, yielded “Mosquito,” a personal number she indicated she’s been sitting on for a minute, explaining, “After a long wait my favourite song is coming out to the public. I’m so excited for you guys to hear something different from me in form of this song.”

Ed Sheeran — “Plastic Bag” Sheeran has kept things pretty low-key with his latest album, Autumn Variations. It arrives just months after – (Subtract), and he didn’t really drop any major singles to promote the project. That doesn’t mean the songs aren’t there, though, like the introspective anthem “Plastic Bag.” Latto — “Issa Party” Feat. Baby Drill Baby Drill gave fellow Georgia rapper (and former Uproxx cover star) Latto an assist on her latest, “Issa Party.” On the song, as Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes, “Latto puts her haters and naysayers on notice, warning them that they can look forward to a surprise from her if they don’t stop trying to play her.”

Sexyy Red — “No Panties” UPROXX Sessions alum Sexyy Red had herself quite the summer and she’s clearly carrying the momentum into fall with “No Panties,” for the soundtrack of Season 2 of Rap Sh!t. As the title and Sexyy Red’s oeuvre might suggest, “No Panties” leaves little to the imagination: “I ain’t got no panties on, gotta let this coochie breathe / Bend that sh*t over, touch them toes, grab your knees.” Oneohtrix Point Never — “Again” After spending the last few years working with The Weeknd on his two latest hit albums, Daniel Lopatin is back on Oneohtrix Point Never duty with his first album under the name since 2020. It’s full of the experimental electronic music that he so deftly knows his way around, and while these certainly aren’t pop songs, there’s still an undeniable allure to them.