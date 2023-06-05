All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw an emotional comeback for Foo Fighters and two of the biggest pop icons of their respective generations meet up. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Foo Fighters — “The Teacher” Foo Fighters have been through a lot over the past year-plus following the death of Taylor Hawkins, but they’ve charged back with their new album, But Here We Are. “The Teacher” is a particularly vulnerable track, a mournful tune that ends with Dave Grohl repeatedly roaring, “Goodbye.” Latto — “Put It On Da Floor Again” Feat. Cardi B It’s been over five years since Cardi B’s first and only album, 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy. She’s kept plenty busy since then, though, including with features like on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” remix. Cardi made sure to shout out LSU on her new verse, and the university in turn made sure to extend an invite to the rapper.

The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti — “Popular” The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series The Idol isn’t performing well on Rotten Tomatoes, but at least there’s new music, like last week’s “Popular” from The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti. There’s good news if you like this: If The Weeknd gets his way, there will be a whole collaborative album with him and Madonna. Kid Cudi — “Porsche Topless” Cudi takes fan feedback seriously: He teased a single, fans were vocal about how little they liked it, so Cudi pivoted and dropped a different new song instead. The single he actually released is “Porsche Topless,” an upbeat tune on which Cudi is vocal about how grateful he is for all his blessings.

Karol G — “Watati” Feat. Aldo Ranks Speaking of big-time movie soundtracks, Barbie is equally star-studded. While the full OST isn’t out until July, Karol G and Aldo Ranks’ “Watati” is here now and it’s a lively reggaeton tune that somehow brings even more color to an already-vibrant Barbie universe. Burna Boy — “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Burna Boy is clearly a Brandy fan, as he sampled her and Mase’s 1998 collaboration “Top Of The World” on his latest, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.” Naturally, the song has a bit of a throwback vibe, but Burna did a good job at modernizing it for his self-laudatory new track.