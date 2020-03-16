All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw Jay Electronica finally release his debut album, and even more from Lil Uzi Vert after he also just dropped a long-awaited release. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Jay Electronica — A Written Testimony The follow-up to Jay Electronica’s 2007 mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) has been delayed again and again over the past decade-plus, so people were skeptical when Electronica said recently that his debut album was on the way. After years of broken promises, though, he actually did it, as A Written Testimony has arrived, and it features a lot of Jay-Z. Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake (Deluxe) Speaking of highly anticipated projects, Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped the long-awaited Eternal Atake, but he wasn’t done. Some fans wondered where all the featured guests were on Eternal Atake, and it turns out they’re all on the deluxe edition, which essentially adds a whole new album to the mix. The second disc of the deluxe edition is subtitled LUV Vs. The World 2, and it features 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Gunna, Lil Durk, Nav, Young Nudy, and Young Thug.

The Killers — “Caution” Three years after The Killers’ most recent album, 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, and now they’re ready to drop another one. They announced Imploding The Mirage recently, and last week, they returned with “Caution,” the first single from the record. It’s an epic, driving tune that includes an assist from Lindsey Buckingham. Lil Yachty — “Oprah’s Bank Account” Feat. Drake and DaBaby We have an early contender for video of the year: For Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account” clip, he dressed himself up as Oprah (or rather, “Boprah”) and hosted a talk show of his own. The nine-minute clip isn’t even primarily about the song, but instead his conversation with guests (and featured artists on the song) Drake and DaBaby, both of whom play hilarious, tongue-in-cheek versions of themselves.

Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion — “Freak” Times have been trying for Megan Thee Stallion recently, as she managed to release her new album, Suga, despite a legal situation with her label. She wasn’t finished putting new music into the world either, as she quickly followed the record up with “Freak,” a collab with Tyga. The fresh collab is a take on Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” as it samples the classic hit while taking things in an even raunchier direction. Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Justin Timberlake let a few cats (trolls?) out of the bag ahead of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack with a pair of advance singles: the SZA collab “The Other Side,” and a joint effort with Anderson .Paak called “Don’t Slack.” .Paak is actually all over the full soundtrack album, since he voices a character in the film. The OST also brings new music from Haim, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Icona Pop, J Balvin, and others.

Rich The Kid — Boss Man Rich The Kid has found himself a new label home with Republic Records, and now he has shared his first release for the label, Boss Man. The title is accurate, as Rich The Kid certainly commands attention in the hip-hop community: The album features guest spots from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Quavo, and others. Hayley Williams — “Simmer (Caroline Polachek Remix)” Hayley Williams recruited Caroline Polachek to remix her song “Simmer,” and she wrote of the new version of the track, “The first time I heard this, when the chorus dropped, I stood up out of my chair.” It’s certainly a strong listen from the two artists with some overlap in their musical backgrounds, as both recently launched solo careers after previously finding success leading bands.