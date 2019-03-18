All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Karen O and Danger Mouse offer up their debut collaborative album, Schoolboy Q make his triumphant return to the rap game, and debut songs from new groups Beast Coast and Nasty Cherry. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Karen O And Danger Mouse – Lux Prima

She’s one of the great frontpeople of our time, able to pulverize with punk energy or lull with remarkable gentleness. He’s a producer who considers himself the musical equivalent of an auteur, successful both behind-the-scenes for bands like The Black Keys and Portugal. The Man, as well as in the spotlight on projects like Gnarls Barkley and Broken Bells. Together, they’ve pushed each other to exciting new places on this collaborative debut, Lux Prima.

Anderson .Paak — “King James”

What did we do to deserve two Anderson .Paak albums within just a few months? Regardless, this taste from his second recent collection, Ventura, is shiny and bubbly, capturing that kinetic fun that he’s become known for. It only takes him moments to turn any place into a retro party.

Grimes — “Pretty Dark”

There was a time a few months back when it looked like we’d be in full Grimes album cycle by now. But “We Appreciate Power” didn’t quite take off like hoped and the indie pop icon has been pretty quiet since then (except for in-the-bag collabs that have been seeing the light of day). “Pretty Dark” won’t be on her next album she says, but feels like a way to check in and let her fans know she’s still here, crafting weirdo pop songs that walk the tightrope between homespun and polished.

Schoolboy Q — “Numb Numb Juice”

TDE has a king in Kendrick and a queen in SZA. But if the label was to be considered a three-headed monster, Schoolboy Q is hardly a weak point in the trifecta. He returns with this brief track, full of fire and vigor, ready to continue his impressive run of menacing hip-hop. As our own Aaron Williams wrote, “The song is a bumping brawler, with Schoolboy spitting straight acerbic wit, dissing any would-be challengers and threatening enemies with lots of gun talk over a dissonant, kick-heavy beat courtesy of producers Hykeem Carter, DJ Fu, and Nez & Rio.”

Arcade Fire — “Baby Mine”

The Disney live-action remake scene is wild, with three due in the coming months. But Dumbo has the added bonus of having Tim Burton at the helm, who already has a successful track record for rebooting kids classics, with Alice In Wonderland and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory already massive hits regardless of whether they are as beloved as their predecessors. For Dumbo, Burton taps indie rock royalty Arcade Fire to offer a new version of the film’s signature song, the heartbreaking “Baby Mine.”

Shura — “BKLYNLDN”

Following the release of her breakthrough debut in 2016, English singer-songwriter Shura is back with her first new music after a long break. “BKLYNLDN” is actually a reference to her relocation from London to Brooklyn in order to be with her long-distance flame. The song’s catharsis is palpable, particularly the closing minute in which all tension is released for a bright, celebratory conclusion.

Beast Coast — “Left Hand”

There are few things better than an all-in posse cut. So the debut of Beast Coast, hip-hop’s latest supergroup, is exactly that, getting everyone on the mic to announce their collective presence. Joey Badass’ Pro Era crew, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers all turn up, which means an unreal amount of people getting their chance at the spotlight in just a few short minutes. Still, the track is remarkably cohesive, proving this new group might even be greater than the sum of its parts.

03 Greedo & Mustard – “Wasted” (Feat. YG)

03 Greedo may be behind bars in Texas for up to 20 years, but he’s still managing a music career despite it. He’s announced a collaborative album with DJ Mustard recorded before he turned himself in, and the first single, “Wasted,” burns with the intensity of an artist making every moment count. YG is along for the ride, but the song just builds on the promise of the Watts rapper who sadly spends his time locked away.

Nasty Cherry — “Win”

Nasty Cherry is a new group made up of four women from seemingly very different worlds: Kitten’s Chloe Chaidez, Star Wars set decorator Georgia Somary, Charli XCX drummer Deborah Knox-Hewson, and model Gabbriette Bechtel. On their debut single, they take a song co-written by Charli XCX and make a big splash. As our own Chloe Gilke wrote, “Win” is “a winsome pop anthem, confident and right out of the gate.”

Jenny Lewis — “Wasted Youth”

The wait for Jenny Lewis’ first solo album in five years is nearly over. But before On The Line drops next week, Lewis offered up one last early sampling. Once again, Stevie Nicks comes to mind through Lewis’ ’70s rock radio aesthetic on the song that has already become a staple of her live show.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.