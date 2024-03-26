All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Kendrick Lamar make waves with a verse and Tyla land with her anticipated debut LP. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Future and Metro Boomin — “Like That” Feat. Kendrick Lamar Future and Metro just dropped a hot new project, but it’s the Kendrick Lamar feature that’s making headlines: In his verse on “Like That,” the rapper pretty clearly goes after two of his most esteemed contemporaries, Drake and J. Cole. Tyla and Becky G — “On My Body” After breaking through with hits like “Water” and “Truth Or Dare,” Tyla has arrived with her first full-length album. It’s a strong effort, too, strong enough to attract Becky G to collaborate on the smooth and rhythmic “On My Body.”

Waxahatchee — “Tigers Blood” Katie Crutchfield recently told Uproxx of her new album Tigers Blood, “My first four records are riddled with clues that I was someone who was really struggling with substance issues. When I made Saint Cloud, I was a year sober, and that’s palpable in that record, even if it’s not on-the-nose talking about sobriety. With Tigers Blood, I’ve settled into that part of my life more now, and that’s probably the big through-line between the two records, how being a sober adult is affecting me five years in as opposed to one year in. ” Olivia Rodrigo — “So American” Rodrigo bared her soul (and the inside of her torso) on her latest album, Guts, and she continued the party last week with an expanded version of the album. Most of the bonus tracks appeared on various other editions of the project, but “So American” is brand new and sees Rodrigo giddily enjoying a fruitful relationship.

Adrianne Lenker — “Free Treasure” Big Thief fans have been fed lately, both via the band’s output and via solo projects from members like Buck Meek and Adrianne Lenker. Lenker in particular has an esteemed solo career, and before her new album Bright Future dropped, she unveiled the lovely final pre-album single, “Free Treasure.” Shakira and Cardi B — “Puntería” Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is Shakira’s first album in seven years, and she didn’t pull any punches for her big return. She recruited Cardi B to join her on “Puntería,” a dance-ready number that sees Cardi get in on the rhythm with her confident flow.

Matt Champion — “Dogfish” Brockhampton is over, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see its members again. The group’s Matt Champion is up next to launch his solo career, as he announced his debut album, Mika’s Laundry, earlier this month. The project is out now, and among the highlights is “Dogfish,” a brief alt-rock-influenced number that creates a striking mood with its sparseness. Big Sean — “Precision” This was kind of a bummer week for Big Sean to launch his comeback, in that it was pretty stacked in terms of hot releases across the music landscape. Alas, Sean’s new era is here and it’s shaping up to be a good one, as the self-assured “Precision” shows.