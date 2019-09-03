All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Lana Del Rey’s new album, as well as ASAP Rocky’s first musical offering since his legal drama in Sweden. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lana Del Rey — Norman F*cking Rockwell

The latest full-length effort from Lana Del Rey touches a lot of bases, which is to be expected from an artist of her caliber. The album features piano ballads, dreamy pop, a Sublime cover, and even full-blown psychedelic rock. The good news is that if you’re into all this, the wait for her next album might not be too long, since Del Rey is already working on it.

Read our review of Norman F*cking Rockwell here.

Post Malone — “Circles”

Post Malone finally confirmed the title and release date of his upcoming album (Hollywood’s Bleeding will be out in September), and he shared the latest single from the project, “Circles.” The track is a bit of a departure from his usual hip-hop-leaning sound, and could perhaps be considered a return to his roots, considering the old videos floating around of him playing folk and rock songs. “Circles” is nothing near hip-hop, and it will be fascinating to see if the rest of Malone’s new material also heads in this direction.