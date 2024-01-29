All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw just all kinds of beef manifested in new songs. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Hiss” Megan’s new single “Hiss” is the song that launched a thousand feuds. The most notable of them is with Nicki Minaj, at it appears Meg got pretty personal with the rapper on some venomous bars. Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” JT is returning with Everything I Thought It Was, his first new album since 2018. Clearly, he’s in his vulnerable era, as he shows on “Selfish,” which sees Timberlake singing about how devoted he is to his love.

Ice Spice — “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” Congratulations to Ice Spice for coming through with the week’s biggest song about sh*ts and farts! The foundation of the song is a silly fecal joke that crassly puts somebody in their place: “Think you the sh*t, b*tch? / You not even the fart.” As for who is the fart, some think it might be Latto. Lil Nas X — “Where Do We Go Now?” Fresh off another controversial stretch with “J Christ,” Lil Nas X’s next new song was a bit of a pivot. “Where Do We Go Now?,” from the soundtrack of his Long Live Montero documentary, is more of an emotional pop ballad that sees the rapper wondering just what’s next for him.

The Kid Laroi — “Heaven” In a recent interview, The Kid Laroi indicated he’s working on a new album. We don’t yet know when that’s expected to drop, but new music has arrived: Last week, he shared “Heaven,” a reflective and introspective ballad. Tierra Whack — “Shower Song” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of Whack’s latest, “Whack’s only boast here is that she sounds great singing in the shower while getting ready to start her day. The only brand she flexes is Dove soap. It’s kind of refreshing and it’s a cheeky, sly reminder that hip-hop is what we make it.”

Lyrical Lemonade and Eminem — “Doomsday Pt. 2” It was a pretty carnivorous week with all the beef flying around. There was Megan, Ice, and also Eminem. On his Lyrical Lemonade collab “Doomsday Pt. 2,” Eminem doesn’t play shy about who he’s going after, as he mentions Benzino by name on the track. The Smile — “Teleharmonic” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of the latest album from the Radiohead side project, “Thom and Jonny’s forthcoming sophomore effort isn’t as groovy as the first. On A Light For Attracting Attention, they strutted like a British art-rock redux of Booker T. And The MG’s, with Thom and Jonny clearly vibing on Tom Skinner’s relentless syncopations. Wall Of Eyes is rockier and, well, more Radiohead-esque. The eight-minute ‘Bending Hectic’ is their most twist-turn-y epic since ‘Paranoid Android,’ while tracks like ‘Read The Room’ and ‘Friend Of A Friend’ could pass for OK Computer B-sides.”