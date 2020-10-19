All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Nicki Minaj and Drake contribute some guest verses and Lana Del Rey teasing her anticipated new album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Sada Baby — “Whole Lotta Choppas” Feat. Nicki Minaj Sada Baby has a viral hit on his hands with “Whole Lotta Choppas,” and he just blew the song up even more by getting Nicki Minaj on a remix. Minaj took the opportunity with her verse to set up a play date between her son and Drake’s, and he happily accepted the invitation. Benny The Butcher — Burden Of Proof The Griselda Records crew has been on fire as of late, and now Benny The Butcher joins his label peers with a new record, Burden Of Proof. It doesn’t look like lining up guests was a problem, as he got Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Westside Gunn, and others.

Yung Bleu — “You’re Mines Still (Remix)” Feat. Drake Lately, it has felt like Drake has hopped on somebody else’s song every week, and he was back with another last week. This time, it was Yung Bleu who got the honor of a Drake guest appearance, on a remix of “You’re Still Mine.” Lana Del Rey — “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” Between her poetry, accompanying audiobook, and guest appearances, Lana Del Rey has been busy in 2020. She also has a new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, on the way, and she offered what is likely a preview of it last week, the yearning “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”

Beabadoobee — Fake It Flowers Beabadoobee recently spoke with Uproxx about the new album and more, saying of Fake It Flowers, “I felt like I had to write an album just for my mental health even, because I just needed to get things off my chest.” Matt Berninger — Serpentine Prison The National leader also chatted with Uproxx about his new release and told us of working with Booker T. Jones, “I wasn’t worrying about any of these songs working together dramatically or anything. I just knew that Booker would be able to make them all feel part of the same family once we got them into the studio. I knew all these songs were children of all these different partners I had written new songs with, and how do I make all of these orphans feel like we’re all part of the same family? That’s a lot of what Booker was able to do.”

Kevin Morby — Sundowner Morby left Los Angeles for his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas to record his new album, resulting in an outdoorsy-sounding release. As a bonus, Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) has a heavy presence on the record. Ozuna, Doja Cat, and Sia — “Del Mar” Ozuna is one of the world’s biggest stars, and he got a pair of other powerful figures to join him on his latest, “Del Mar.” He also dropped a video for the track, which seems him enjoying the sights of an aquatic wonderland.

Sturgill Simpson — Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Sturgill Simpson tried to have fun and give his fans a surprise album, but some online listings ruined the surprise, so he just announced Cuttin’ Grass and dropped it a few days later. It’s a departure from the rock of his last album, as it’s full of bluegrass reinterpretations of some of his older material. Omar Apollo — Apolonio Omar Apollo has proven himself a genre-spanning rising pop star in recent months, and finally, he has dropped his new album, which includes a Kali Uchis feature. Additionally, he’s also gonna be offering a behind-the-scenes look at his recent Paisley Park performance with the documentary Live From Paisley Park, which premieres later this month.