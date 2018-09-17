All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Noname shows why she is one of hip-hop’s rising stars, Lana Del Rey returned in classic form, and The Smashing Pumpkins released a song that takes fans back 20 years. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Noname — Room 25

It feels weird to call Chicago spoken-word artist/rapper Noname‘s Room 25 her “debut album,” if only because her debut mixtape, Telefone, was such a sensation. Its success brought her to Coachella on the back of two years of touring, but Room 25 promises to put her newfound success to good use. For her first proper album, expect more jazz-infused arrangments and poetic lyrics, with Noname already developing a distinct style so early in her career.

Dilly Dally — Heaven

Heaven is an album that almost didn’t happen, as Toronto punks Dilly Dally almost impoded before it could even be made. But the album takes the adversity and channels it into something truly special. As our own Corbin Reiff wrote in his profile of the band, “The songs are deep, lacerating, introspective, and begging to be blasted at hazardous volumes.”