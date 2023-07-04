All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Uzi Vert both come through with eagerly anticipated comebacks. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lil Uzi Vert — “CS” Lil Uzi Vert goes all over the place on his long-awaited, highly anticipated new album, Pink Tape. One place that people probably didn’t expect, though, is straight-up covering the System Of A Down classic “Chop Suey!.” Alas, he did, and feelings are mixed. Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire” Olivia Rodrigo rose to the top of the pop world in her own way, with a combination of vulnerable balladry and in-your-face pop-rock. She manages to get both of those sides into her new song, “Vampire,” the dynamic first taste of Guts, her new album set for this fall.

Charli XCX — “Speed Drive” The Barbie movie is really bringing it when it comes to the soundtrack, and now Charli XCX has gotten in on the fun with “Speed Drive.” Charli is a master of both pop songwriting and execution, so unsurprisingly, the two-minute track is a certified bop. Shakira and Manuel Turizo — “Copa Vacia” Shakira had a major comeback earlier this year by teaming up with Bizarrap on the viral single “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” She kept the momentum going last week with “Copa Vacia,” on which she and Manuel Turizo tell the story of two lovers trying to get in sync.

The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and Suzanna Son — “False Idols” The premiere season of The Idol has officially wrapped up, but not before The Weeknd shared another drop of new tunes from the soundtrack. Among the latest batch is “False Idols,” a meeting of The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and Suzanna Son that serves as a warning of the dangers of celebrity life. James Blake — “Big Hammer” Blake hasn’t left fans wanting with his regular output in recent years, and he’s making sure that’ll remain the case in 2023 with a new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. He shared “Big Hammer” last week and it focused more on Blake’s production skills, as it’s an instrumental electronic track that creates a hypnotic but tense environment.

Sampha — “Spirit 2.0” Inversely, Sampha fans have been patient when it comes to new music. Last week, though, he finally delivered “Spirit 2.0,” his first solo single in six years. The track sees Sampha deliver his blanket-warm vocals over a rhythmic, head-bobbing instrumental. Tainy and Bad Bunny — “Mojabi Ghost” Tainy has become a go-to collaborator in the reggaeton world, and now he’s teamed up with frequent running mate Bad Bunny once again. The track is “Mojabi Ghost,” and Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky notes, “For nearly four minutes, glimmering synthesizers imbue the song with light and his vocals are poignant amidst the glowing sound.”