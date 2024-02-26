All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw SZA tease her anticipated deluxe edition of SOS and Selena Gomez have some fun as she continues her musical comeback. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

SZA — “Saturn” At some point, SZA is planning to drop Lana, an upcoming deluxe of SOS. We don’t know yet when that’s coming out, but she did preview it last week with the celestial single “Saturn.” Selena Gomez — “Love On” Gomez has some big plans on her new single, “Love On.” On the upbeat and super-fun (“Why are we conversin’ over this steak tartare / When we could be somewhere other than here makin’ out in the back of a car”) tune, Gomez sings about all the things she’d like to do with a special someone once she turns her love on.

Saweetie — “Richtivities” Saweetie continues to honor the music that came before her on “Richtivities,” her first single of the year. As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, the song sees Saweetie choosing “to lean into hip-hop history with a soulful sample that sounds like it was inspired by DJ Paul and Juicy J’s beat for UGK’s ‘International Players Anthem (I Choose You).'” Justin Timberlake — “Drown” Timberlake is launching his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, in less than a month now. Like “Selfish” before it, last week’s new single “Drown” sees Timberlake getting into his emotional bag, although the theme here is less about devotion and more about betrayal.

Lil Durk — “Old Days” The streets are getting some love songs soon with Lil Durk’s Love Songs 4 The Streets 3. He teased the new project days ago with “Old Days,” on which he reflects on his past and desire for peace. Khruangbin — “May Ninth” Vibe gods Khruangbin have A LA SALA dropping in a little over a month, but the important date of last week was “May Ninth,” a new single from the group that creates a groovy and relaxing atmosphere.

Lil Yachty — “Something Ether” Lil Yachty has been trying out pretty much every musical style around lately, and he took another new step last week with “Something Ether.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams writes of the new song, “Yachty smashes together noise rap and dubstep on ‘Something Ether,’ a glitchy, industrial banger sure to turn those traditionalists against him but garner an even wider variety of rage-ready fans.” Earthgang — “Perfect Fantasy” Feat. Snoop Dogg Almost exactly two years after the 2022 album Ghetto Gods, and a few months since they dropped the EP Earthgang Vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art, Earthgang has returned with another EP, Robophobia. As it seems, the group continues their trek into tech-inspired themes, and they linked up with Snoop Dogg on the soulful “Perfect Fantasy.”