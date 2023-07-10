All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw the Taylor’s Version empire continue its rapid expansion and Cardi B roll on with her impressive stretch of collaborations. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Taylor Swift — “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” Taylor Swift has been on a tear with her Taylor’s Version albums: The new Speak Now rerecording is her third one since 2021 (and there was a new album, Midnights, out during that window, too). Like its predecessors, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes with “From The Vault” songs, including “Castles Crumbling,” a Hayley Williams collaboration that just might be about Swift’s infamous night at the VMAs. FendiDa Rappa and Cardi B — “Point Me 2” While Cardi hasn’t been dropping a ton of her own songs lately, she’s kept busy delivering features on tunes from promising hip-hop up-and-comers. The latest example of that is FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2,” a remix of Fendi’s raunchy viral hit “Point Me To The Sluts” on which Cardi adds even more heat.

Dominic Fike — “Think Fast” Feat. Weezer On his new album Sunburn, Fike mostly goes at it alone. There’s one feature, though: Weezer on “Think Fast.” The song is actually a new take on the band’s “Undone – The Sweater Song,” and it does a great job at showcasing the strengths of the original song while Fike makes it his own. PartyNextDoor — “Resentment” While PartyNextDoor really had his fans’ attention when he brought Drake out on stage, he made an announcement: PartyNextDoor 4 is on the way. Last week, he offered a taste of the project with “Resentment,” of which Uproxx’s Flisadam Pointer notes, “The singer has broken quite a few hearts in the past, but on his new single ‘Resentment,’ he acknowledges that it’s no fun when roles are reversed.”

Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers — “Do It Like That” The ongoing Jonas Brothers comeback has been an undeniable success, and now the siblings are venturing into the world of K-pop by linking up with Tomorrow x Together on “Do It Like That.” It’s an irrefutably catchy bop that oughta dominate playlists worldwide this summer. Flo Milli — “Flo The Whistle” Flo Milli paid homage to Too Short’s 2006 hit “Blow The Whistle” on her latest, the appropriately titled “Flo The Whistle.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the difference between Flo’s song and the one that inspired it, “Where the original is mostly remembered for repeated refrains of Short’s favorite word, Milli’s is an empowerment anthem in which she boasts that she’s getting money and can have any man she wants.”

Lil Baby — “Merch Madness” On “Merch Madness,” Lil Baby raps about giving back. He does so in the song’s video, too, and he’s not alone, as the clip also features Michael Rubin, Chris Paul, Meek Mill, Quavo, and NFL icons Eli Manning and Tom Brady. Rauw Alejandro and Ivy Queen — “Celebrando” Alejandro has become one of Latin music’s biggest stars over the past few years, and his profile will only increase following the release of his latest album, Playa Saturno. He marked the release with the Ivy Queen collab “Celebrando,” a stomping number ready to bring an edge to the summer.