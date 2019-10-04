The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music all in one place for you. This week, there were new videos from Gang Starr and J. Cole, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, as well as Burna Boy. There were also new singles from Guapdad 4000, Chance The Rapper, And Charlie Wilson, Danny Brown and Run The Jewels, Wale and Robert Glasper. DaBaby had a busy week off the heels of releasing his Kirk album, with a Sway freestyle and video for his “VIBES” track. Here’s the best of the rest: