Here Is Victoria Monét’s ‘The Jaguar Tour’ Setlist

Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II was described by Uproxx‘s Wongo Okon as “a dazzling triumph,” and that opinion was widely shared — so much so that fans were distraught because Monét wasn’t among the featured performers during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. That prompted a response from Monét herself.

“I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I’m so grateful to you!! Sincerely!” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to her fans’ (justified) outrage. “My team was told it is ‘too early in my story’ for that opportunity so we will keep working!”

She continued, “I’m grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve!!! [Brown heart emoji, prayer-hands emoji] For me, it’s part of the story…and in Gods time.”

As mentioned, Monét’s The Jaguar Tour is underway and quenching anyone’s thirst to see her perform. Her next scheduled date is at Joy Theater New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, September 21.

You can see all of her remaining dates here, and check out her setlist below (as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm from her September 18 show in Charlotte, North Carolina).

1. “Intro”

2. “Moment”

3. “Big Boss” / “Ass Like That”

4. “Some Cut”

5. “Dive”

6. “How Does It Make You Feel”

7. “Stop In The Name Of Love”

8. “Smoke” / “Smoke (Reprise)”

9. “Anytime” / “Touch Me”

10. “F.*.C.K.”

11. “New Love” / “Freak” / “Monopoly”

12. “Coastin’”

13. “Spottie Ottie”

14. “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)”

15. “Alright”

16. “Party Girls”

17. “Experience”

18. “Jaguar“