bia rapper
Music

Here Is BIA’s ‘The Really Her Tour’ Setlist

BIA is making a whole lot of noise. Last month, she announced that she would travel from city to city to share her latest EP, Really Her. The “Whole Lotta Money” rapper is no stranger to putting on shows around the country, having had several notable appearances at significant music festivals, including Rolling Loud New York and in Los Angeles, to name but two. However, her The Really Her Tour is deeply personal for her, especially considering she’s joined by her friends Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie as openers.

The Really Her Tour kicked off on Monday, October 9, at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California, and they have several stops remaining, including Houston, Texas, Tuscon, Arizona, and San Francisco, California. View Bia’s The Really Her Tour setlist according to Setlist.fm and the remaining tour dates below.

1. “Classy”
2. “Big Business”
3. “I’m That Bitch”
4. “London
5. “Don’t Tell”
6. “Raise The Stakes”
7. “Sturdy”
8. “Fallback”
9. “N/A”
10. “Best On Earth” (Russ Cover)
11. “Bia Bia”
12. “Cover Girl”
13. “Can’t Touch This”
14. “Plate”
15. “Super Freaky Girl Remix
16. “I’m Geekin”
17. “Geekaleek”
18. “Same Hands”
19. “Motionless”
20. “Four Seasons”
21. “Whole Lotta Money
22. “Besito
23. “Chicky Ta”
24. “Millions”

10/24 – Houston, TX @ Rise
10/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo
10/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

