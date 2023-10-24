Here Is BIA’s ‘The Really Her Tour’ Setlist

BIA is making a whole lot of noise. Last month, she announced that she would travel from city to city to share her latest EP, Really Her. The “Whole Lotta Money” rapper is no stranger to putting on shows around the country, having had several notable appearances at significant music festivals, including Rolling Loud New York and in Los Angeles, to name but two. However, her The Really Her Tour is deeply personal for her, especially considering she’s joined by her friends Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie as openers.

The Really Her Tour kicked off on Monday, October 9, at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California, and they have several stops remaining, including Houston, Texas, Tuscon, Arizona, and San Francisco, California. View Bia’s The Really Her Tour setlist according to Setlist.fm and the remaining tour dates below.

1. “Classy”

2. “Big Business”

3. “I’m That Bitch”

4. “London”

5. “Don’t Tell”

6. “Raise The Stakes”

7. “Sturdy”

8. “Fallback”

9. “N/A”

10. “Best On Earth” (Russ Cover)

11. “Bia Bia”

12. “Cover Girl”

13. “Can’t Touch This”

14. “Plate”

15. “Super Freaky Girl Remix”

16. “I’m Geekin”

17. “Geekaleek”

18. “Same Hands”

19. “Motionless”

20. “Four Seasons”

21. “Whole Lotta Money”

22. “Besito”

23. “Chicky Ta”

24. “Millions”

10/24 – Houston, TX @ Rise

10/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo

10/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory