Aside from its salacious content and lewd imagery, one of the more exciting aspects of Cardi B’s “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion was the way she highlighted fellow female performers with cameos at the end. These cameos included appearances from Mulatto, Normani, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana but as it turns out, there was one more name Cardi wanted to add to the list, but couldn’t.

In a new interview with Hot97 discussing the momentous impact of her new video, Cardi revealed that she also wanted the boundary-breaking Lizzo to appear in the video. However, she missed out on Lizzo’s famed twerking in her video because the “Juice” star was too busy twerking at a vacation rental home in the tropics.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” Cardi said. “It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.” To that end, she reached out to Lizzo but was disappointed to learn she was unavailable for the shoot dates.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything,” she recalled. “We’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.”

Even without the “Truth Hurts” singer, Cardi’s song topped the charts and became one of the most-viewed YouTube videos ever, drawing both praise and criticism for its sexplicit subject matter. Cardi doesn’t mind the naysayers, though; she recently said they were the ones propelling her straight to the bank, laughing all the way.

Watch Cardi’s interview with Hot 97 above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.