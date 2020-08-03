DaBaby Gives A Glimpse Through His ‘Peephole’ In His Low-Key New Video

DaBaby’s first new song from the upcoming deluxe version of his No. 1-selling Blame It On Baby album is “Peephole,” a sober look at the downsides of fame. DaBaby shared the video for the new song today to hype up the impending release later this week. It’s once again directed by Reel Goats but unlike their previous efforts for DaBaby, it’s a relatively tame, low-key venture, with DaBaby rapping directly to the camera in designer clothes.

The departure from DaBaby’s usual unhinged comedic approach is likely the result of pandemic precautions, which have reportedly curtailed the rapper’s income this year by millions of dollars. Although he’s seemingly tried to mitigate the impact of lockdown, he landed himself in hot water when it turned out the “safe” show he performed in Georgia last month didn’t live up to the standards promised by its promoters.

Fortunately for the North Carolinian star, his Blame It On Baby single “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch continues to be a fan favorite, generating enough streams to keep his name near the top of the charts. He also has contributions with Jack Harlow and Pop Smoke keeping him in the top ten, making him one of only a handful of performers with multiple top ten records at the same time.

Watch the “Peephole” video above.

The deluxe edition of Blame It On Baby is due 8/7 via Interscope and South Coast Music Group.