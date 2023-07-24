Here Are The Fuji Rock Set Times For 2023

Caution: reading any further will likely induce FOMO.

Fuji Rock Festival 2023 is hitting the slopes of the Naeba Ski Resort within Japan’s Niigata Prefecture from Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30, with the likes of Alanis Morissette, Daniel Caesar, Denzel Curry, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Strokes, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and several more in tow.

The expansive event will unfold across eight stages, plus The Palace Of Wonder, and everything will kick off on Friday at 8:30 a.m. local time. Plenty of acts will warm up the crowd for Caesar (7 p.m.), Curry (8 p.m.), Yeah Yeah Yeahs (8:10 p.m.), The Strokes (9:10 p.m.), and NxWorries (10 p.m.).

On Saturday, July 29, Benee will take the Green Stage at 1 p.m., followed by Morissette (5 p.m.), Ellegarden (7 p.m.), and Foo Fighters (9:10 p.m.). The White Stage will host the likes of Dermot Kennedy (2:20 p.m.), Caroline Polachek (6 p.m.), and Louis Cole (10 p.m.). Attendees can also catch D4vd (2 p.m.) or Weyes Blood (4 p.m.) on the Red Marque stage.

The final day, July 30, will still pack plenty of punch. The Green Stage will finish out with Gryffin (3 p.m.), Yuki (5 p.m.), Bad Hop (7 p.m.), and Lizzo (9:10 p.m.). Weezer will close out the White Stage beginning at 10 p.m., and several acts are scheduled to play into the early hours of Monday morning, July 31.

See the full Fuji Rock schedule and festival map below, and find more information here.

