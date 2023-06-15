Gangsta Boo (real name Lola Mitchell), a Memphis rap legend and former member of Three 6 Mafia, was found dead on New Year’s Day. Mitchell’s sudden passing at 43 years old was first reported by FOX13 Memphis but a cause of death was left ambiguous.

On Wednesday, June 14, FOX13 and NBC Actions News 5 relayed the result of Mitchell’s autopsy to be “an accidental overdose.”

“FOX13 dug through pages of that autopsy report to find out that Mitchell had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of her death,” FOX13’s report read.

NBC Action News 5 also confirmed Mitchell overdosed on a combination of “fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol).”

Upon Mitchell’s death, Uproxx‘s Aaron Williams contextualized her legacy.

“Although her output slowed in the years since, any number of true hip-hop heads could see her influence and impact growing in the rising importance of Southern rappers like Latto and GloRilla, even before their collaboration,” he wrote, in part. “However, the moment of her greatest resurgence came in 2020, when she was featured on Run The Jewels’ RTJ4 track ‘Walking In The Snow’ after her scene-stealing verse on the group’s 2016 track ‘Love Again?’ served as a reminder to rap fans just how influential she had always been.”

GloRilla attended Mitchell’s funeral in mid-January and spoke with reporters outside of Brown Missionary Church in Southaven, Mississippi about her intention to “keep representing her.”

There are reportedly tangible efforts to carry forward Mitchell’s spirit, as TMZ relayed in March that a posthumous album from Mitchell was in the works.

“Gangsta Boo’s estate is making sure her upcoming posthumous album is airtight with slaps … with Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black and Run The Jewels all pitching in for the late Three 6 Mafia rapstress,” TMZ relayed at the time. “Sources close to the project’s creation also tell TMZ Hip Hop they’ve locked in beat contributions from Drumma Boy, Nick Hook and RTJ’s El-P … and are planning for an August 7 release date, which would have been GB’s 44th birthday.”