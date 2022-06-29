Long Beach singer Giveon may have taken some flack online over an inopportune microphone issue during his BET Awards performance on Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from giving his all when he returned to America’s televisions last night on The Tonight Show to perform his song “Lie Again” while promoting his new album, Give Or Take. Taking the stage in a bedazzled sweater and slacks, the deep-voiced crooner showed off his range, sprinkling his soaring performance with subtle hints of falsetto, making it very hard to find something to complain about this time around.]

Aside from his BET Awards hiccup, Giveon has enjoyed the increased attention on his music ever since featuring on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar, delivering a string of television performances for Ellen,

The Tonight Show, and the 2021 American Music Awards. He even received a coveted co-sign from Drake himself during a show in Toronto. With his debut album out now via Epic Records, fans can look forward to his tour supporting it beginning in August. You can see the full dates below.

8/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

8/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

8/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

8/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

8/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National

8/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

8/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

8/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

8/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/2 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

9/3 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis

9/4 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

9/8 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

9/9 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

9/10 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

9/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

9/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

9/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound **Festival Date

9/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/21 – Seattle, WA- The Paramount Theatre

9/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

9/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

9/25 – Denver, CO- The Mission Ballroom

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

9/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

9/30 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/2 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Theater

10/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

10/12 – Pittsburgh , PA- Stage AE

10/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY