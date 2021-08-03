As Jack Harlow‘s breakout year continues, he links up with another artist who is having a strong 2021 as well in Pooh Shiesty on the new single “SUVs Black On Black.” Over a heavy 808 and mariachi band sample, the two rappers flex their rags-to-riches narratives with witty boasts like Harlow’s shot that “older women fall for me / I make them press the Life Alert.”

Jack’s been an in-demand feature artist since his song “What’s Poppin'” blew up the airwaves in 2020, joining Lil Nas X in his new video for “Industry Baby.” He also popped up in Babyface Ray’s video for “Paperwork Party” and was tapped by Eminem for the remix of “Killer.” He was also nominated for a BET Award, causing some confusion among fans and bumping into Saweetie and sharing a Twitter-inciting moment.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty was selected to appear on the XXL Freshman cover as his song “Back In Blood” continued to blow up throughout 2020. Unfortunately for him, he was arrested on an aggravated battery charge, then indicted on additional charges after being implicated in a robbery by a post on his Instagram. He was denied bail in both cases, which could cause him trouble as his career continues, but with features alongside G Herbo on “Switch It Up” his should be able to maintain his momentum for at least a while.

Listen to “SUVs Black On Black” above.

