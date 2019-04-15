Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of April 15.

Monday, April 15

Getty Image

Pusha T @ The Novo [Tickets]

Pusha T is GOOD Music’s president and one of the most talented rappers in the music industry. His 2018 album Daytona was critically acclaimed, landing at No. 4 on Uproxx’s 2018 critic poll’s best albums list and received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Pink @ The Staples Center [Tickets]

Pink has built a reputation of putting together extravagant stage shows for her tours. Her Beautiful Trauma Tour promises just that: Lights, action and insane acrobatics. The album itself, Beautiful Trauma, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Grammy Awards in February.

Tuesday, April 16

Getty Image

Smino @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Zero Fatigue founder Smino is doing his thing on his Hooptie Tour with Spillage Village’s EarthGang as the opening act. His album NOIR landed on the Billboard 200 chart and was met with critical acclaim.

Wednesday, April 17

Getty Image

Ella Mai @ The Novo [Tickets]

10 Summers recording artist Ella Mai won Best R&B Song at the 61st Grammy Awards for her breakout hit “Boo’d Up.” The song took over the airwaves and was followed by the release of her platinum-selling debut self-titled album in October.

The 1975 @ The Roxy [Sold Out]

The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is home to a bevy of hit songs from the English pop-rock band like “Give Yourself a Try,” “Love It If We Made It,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” produced by bandmates George Daniel and Matty Healy. The album landed at No. 8 on Uproxx’s 2018 Music Critics poll.

Playboi Carti @ Fox Theatre [Tickets]

If there’s one thing Playboi Carti is good at, it’s making lit music and getting a rambunctious crowd to get lit along with it, as evident by his 2019 Coachella performance. His 2018 debut album, aptly titled Die Lit, entered the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at No. 2.

BlackPink @ The Forum [Tickets]

The K-Pop movement is so huge that it has affectionately taken over the US Billboard charts thanks to one of the biggest Korean girl groups in the game known as Blackpink. Their popular song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” is the most viewed music video on YouTube by a K-Pop artist boasting over 750 million plays.

Thursday, April 18

Getty Image

Kaytranada @ The Novo [Tickets]

Kaytranada is an award-winning DJ and producer known for his collaborations with Anderson .Paak and GoldLink. The 26-year-old made a splash with his electrifying set at Coachella this year and recently released a song with burgeoning R&B duo VanJess titled “Dysfunctional.”