Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 5.

Thursday, August 8

Getty Image

Blink-182 & Lil Wayne @ The Forum [Tickets]

Panic ensued when Lil Wayne threatened to pull out of his tour with Blink-182 during their Virginia stop in July. All is well now though and the nostalgic show with the Grammy Award-winning Young Money rapper and chart-topping “What’s My Age Again” rock band will go on.

Weyes Blood @ Fonda Theater [Sold Out]

Weyes Blood is bringing all the ethereal feels on her album Titanic Rising with the release of singles “Andromeda” and “Everyday.” The project landed at No. 1 on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2019 So Far list and has been described as, “…an album wreathed in post-modern creation myths…” Just like her music, Weyes Blood’s performances are transformational live.

Devin The Dude @ Los Globos [Tickets]

Houston rap veteran Devin The Dude unleashed Still Rollin’ Up: Somethin’ to Ride With in July and now the weed-friendly rhymer is on his summer tour.

Friday, August 9

Getty Image

Wiz Khalifa @ FivePoint Amphitheatre [Sold Out]

Wiz Khalifa‘s Decent Exposure Tour is landing in Los Angeles with French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama in tow this week. The Taylor Gang chief has been churning out so much music the past two years, including Rolling Papers 2 which dropped last year and his collaborative album 2009 with Curren$y and Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young hit streaming platforms this year. From the classic “Black and Yellow” to Billboard hit “Something New,” fans should expect nothing but the best.

PRETTYMUCH @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

From the mind of Simon Cowell, pop boyband PRETTYMUCH was formed. In 2016, the “Would You Mind” group signed to Cowell’s label Syco with singers Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Austin Porter, Nick Mara, and Zion Kuwonu. Their FOMO Tour is just getting started and they just surprised fans with a new track titled “Lying” featuring breakthrough rap star Lil Tjay.

Better Oblivion Community Center @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Better Oblivion Community Center‘s Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers released their eponymous debut album in January and entranced with their Tiny Desk performance this spring. It’s summer now, so here’s a chance to watch warm performances of “Dylan Thomas,” “Exception To The Rule,” and “My City.”