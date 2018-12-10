Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 10.

Tuesday, December 11

Getty Image

Dom Kennedy @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Dom Kennedy quietly released (Addicted To The Underground) Volume Two as well as a few fire tracks in the form of “Best Friend” and “No Matter What,” this year. With some new music at hand, expect to find the OPM boss embarking on his Win or Lose Tour with Dreamville’s Cozz and fellow LA mainstays Jay 305 and Warm Brew.

Fleetwood Mac @ The Forum [Tickets]

Fleetwood Mac‘s trek with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn as replacements hits The Forum, this week. Due to demand, there are multiple dates scheduled to catch them on the road while in Los Angeles. Tuesday marks the first evening.

Thursday, December 13

Getty Image

Aminé @ The Novo [Tickets]

Portland rapper Aminé makes amazing feel-good rap that’s honest and real. His latest release, which was a surprise release, OnePointFive, kicks it up a notch, and his latest joint “Reel It In” just got a dope verse from Gucci Mane on it.