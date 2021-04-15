Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion and Chicago’s son Lil Durk take over the strip club in their new video for “Movie” from Megan’s 2020 debut album, Good News. The concept is rather straightforward; the two rappers perform and throw bills at the dancers while the latter show off their pole skills and twerk amid the piles of money.

“Movie” follows “Cry Baby” with DaBaby, “Body,” and “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug as the fourth single from Good News to get the video treatment. Despite releasing relatively few singles for her debut, Megan has remained visible since its release thanks to collaborations with Ariana Grande (on the “34+35” remix with Doja Cat), Maroon 5 (on “Beautiful Mistakes“), and Bankroll Freddie (on “Pop It“).

Meanwhile, her 2020 collaboration with Cardi B, “WAP,” continues to draw attention as well, prompting over 1,000 FCC complaints from the two rappers’ racy Grammy Awards performance. Megan picked up an award for Best Rap Performance with Beyonce for their remix of Thee Stallion’s 2020 breakout hit “Savage” (becoming the first women to win the award in the process) as well as a Best New Artist award.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk’s “Movie” video above.

