SZA teased at May’s Met Gala that her sophomore album was “ready to go” and advised her fans to prepare for “a SZA summer,” inducing a painful wait that lasted through the summer and fall. Finally, we’re in for a SZA winter. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter thrived as the musical guest on last night’s (December 3) Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Shirt,” debuted “Blind,” and confirmed the release date for S.O.S., the aforementioned sophomore album, is this Friday, December 9.

SZA was announced as SNL‘s December 3 musical guest in mid-November, and fans began cautiously believing that the long-awaited followup to 2017’s Ctrl would arrive in December. She told Billboard that December was the target for S.O.S., but fans still mostly adopted a believe-it-when-we-see it attitude.

It wasn’t until SZA shared the presumed cover art last week and “S.O.S. 12/9″ appeared behind her on stage at the end of her “Shirt” performance on SNL that full-fledged excitement was unlocked.

“We survived the SZA album drought,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a video of a woman tearfully turning her graduation tassel. Another tweeted a video of Miley Cyrus in an emotional Hannah Montana scene with the joke, “SZA leaving Nicki and Rihanna in the ‘lying about the album’ room.”

See more funny fan reactions to S.O.S.‘s confirmed arrival below.

S.O.S. is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.