When Is Post Malone On Stage At Rolling Loud California 2024?

According to Rolling Loud’s official app and a press release, Post Malone’s headlining set is scheduled to run from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. PST on Saturday, March 16. He will perform on the Ethika Stage, which will also host Hoosh, Danny Towers, BabyTron, Veeze, Larry June, Fuerza Regida, Big Sean, and $uicideBoy$ earlier in the day. See the full schedule of Rolling Loud California 2024 set times here.

Over the past six weeks or so, Malone was announced as a featured artist on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming The Tortured Poets Department album, as well as a character in the Road House remake, and performed “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVIII. So, performing at Rolling Loud California 2024 will be a blip in Post Malone’s always-jammed schedule.

You can see the full set schedule below.

Thursday, March 14