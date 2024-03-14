Last March, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams reviewed Rolling Loud California 2023 and raved about the music festival’s venue change to Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Rolling Loud California 2024 will overtake the same venue, beginning tonight (March 14) with ¥$ (Ye and Ty Dolla Sign). Nicki Minaj is the headliner on Friday, March 15, followed by Post Malone on Saturday, March 16, and a co-headlining set from Future and Metro Boomin on Sunday, March 17.
When Is Post Malone On Stage At Rolling Loud California 2024?
According to Rolling Loud’s official app and a press release, Post Malone’s headlining set is scheduled to run from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. PST on Saturday, March 16. He will perform on the Ethika Stage, which will also host Hoosh, Danny Towers, BabyTron, Veeze, Larry June, Fuerza Regida, Big Sean, and $uicideBoy$ earlier in the day. See the full schedule of Rolling Loud California 2024 set times here.
Over the past six weeks or so, Malone was announced as a featured artist on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming The Tortured Poets Department album, as well as a character in the Road House remake, and performed “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVIII. So, performing at Rolling Loud California 2024 will be a blip in Post Malone’s always-jammed schedule.
You can see the full set schedule below.
Thursday, March 14
Ethika Stage
8:00 pm — 9:30 pm: ¥$ (Ye & Ty Dolla Sign)
Friday, March 15
Ethika Stage
3:45 pm — 4:05 pm: Chow Lee
4:10 pm — 4:30 pm: Lay Bankz
4:35 pm — 5:00 pm: Luh Tyler
5:15 pm — 5:45 pm: Sexyy Red
6:05 pm — 6:50 pm: Rae Sremmurd
7:00 pm — 8:00 pm: YG & Tyga
9:00 pm — 10:30 pm: Nicki Minaj
Gopuff Stage
4:15 pm — 4:35 pm: Azchike
4:45 pm — 5:05 pm: Kanii
5:15 pm — 5:35 pm: Fat Nicki
5:45 pm — 6:10 pm: DD Osama & Sugarhill Ddot
6:20 pm — 6:45 pm: Chino Pacas
7:05 pm — 7:45 pm: Lil Tecca
8:30 pm — 9:15 pm: PartyNextDoor
9:25 pm — 10:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
4:15 pm — 4:30 pm: Gat$
4:35 pm — 4:50 pm: ASM Bopster
4:55 pm — 5:10 pm: Zoe Osama
5:20 pm — 5:35 pm: Lil Gnar
5:45 pm — 6:05 pm: Terror Reid
6:15 pm — 6:35 pm: Tana
6:45 pm — 7:05 pm: Anycia
7:15 pm —7:45 pm: Jeleel!
7:55 pm — 8:25 pm: BLP Kosher
8:35 pm — 9:05 pm: DeeBaby
Saturday, March 16
Ethika Stage
1:45 pm — 2:00 pm: Hoosh
2:15 pm — 2:35 pm: Danny Towers
2:45 pm — 3:10 pm: BabyTron
3:20 pm — 3:45 pm: Veeze
4:00 pm — 4:35 pm: Larry June
5:10 pm — 5:50 pm: Fuerza Regida
6:25 pm — 7:10 pm: Big Sean
7:45 pm — 8:30 pm: $uicideBoy$
9:30 pm — 10:30 pm: Post Malone
Gopuff Stage
2:00 pm — 2:20 pm: K. Charles
2:30 pm — 2:50 pm: Stone Cold Jizzle
3:00 pm — 3:20 pm: Jordan Ward
3:30 pm — 3:50 pm: DC The Don
4:00 pm — 4:20 pm: KenTheMan
4:35 pm — 5:55 pm: Kaliii
5:10 pm — 5:40 pm: BlueBucksClan
5:55 pm — 6:25 pm: BigXthaPlug
6:40 pm — 7:15 pm: Bones
7:30 pm — 8:00 pm: Flo Milli
8:45 pm — 9:30 pm: Summer Walker
9:40 pm — 10:25 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
2:30 pm — 2:50 pm: Nate Date
3:00 pm — 3:20 pm: Willie The Sensei
3:30 pm — 3:50 pm: 2Sdxrt3all
4:00 pm — 4:20 pm: Savage Ga$p
4:30 pm — 4:50 pm: Maiya The Don
5:00 pm — 5:20 pm: FOURFIVE
5:30 pm — 5:55 pm: 2Rare
6:05 pm — 6:30 pm: Robb Bank$
6:40 pm — 7:05 pm: Bizzy Banks
7:15 pm — 7:45 pm: F1lthy
8:30 pm — 8:45 pm: Nettspend
8:50 pm — 9:15 pm: OsamaSon
9:20 pm — 9:45 pm: Rob49
Sunday, March 17
Ethika Stage
1:55 pm — 2:10 pm: DrownMili
2:20 pm — 2:40 pm: Cash Cobain
2:45 pm — 3:05 pm: Kxllswxtch
3:15 pm — 3:40 pm: BashfortheWorld
3:50 pm — 4:20 pm: NLE Choppa
4:35 pm — 5:15 pm: Chief Keef
5:30 pm — 6:15 pm: Ski Mask The Slump God
6:45 pm — 7:30 pm: Don Toliver
8:30 pm — 9:45 pm: Future x Metro Boomin
Gopuff Stage
1:45 pm — 2:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
2:10 pm — 2:35 pm: Ryan Trey
2:40 pm — 3:00 pm: Chase Shakur
3:10 pm — 3:30 pm: MC Abdul
3:40 pm — 4:00 pm: RIch Amiri
4:10 pm — 4:40 pm: Pouya
4:50 pm — 5:20 pm: Mozzy
5:30 pm — 6:00 pm: That Mexican OT
6:15 pm — 6:45 pm: 03 Greedo
7:30 pm — 8:15 pm: Bryson Tiller
8:40 pm — 9:25 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
2:15 pm — 2:35 pm: DJ Five Venoms
2:45 pm — 3:05 pm: Stoop Lauren
3:15 pm — 3:35 pm: BbyAfricka
3:45 pm — 4:05 pm: Wolfacejoeyy
4:15 pm — 4:35 pm: Dom Corleo
4:40 pm — 5:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
5:20 pm — 5:40 pm: Sukihana
5:50 pm — 6:10 pm: Heem Beezy
6:25 pm — 6:45 pm: 310babii
7:00 pm — 7:25 pm: 0T7 Quanny
7:40 pm — 8:15 pm: Mike Sherm
For more information on Rolling Loud California 2024, download the Rolling Loud app here or visit the festival’s website here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.