When Will Dreamville Fest Reveal Its 2024 Lineup?

Music festival season starts in just a few months, and while a number of the most anticipated lineups have been released for both old faves (Baja Beach Fest, Roots Picnic) and new startups (Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival, new indie fest Best Friends Forever), one that fans have been looking forward to with no word is J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival. So far, the only perfomer confirmed to be on the lineup (that isn’t also a member of Dreamville Records) is Nicki Minaj. So, when will Dreamville reveal its 2024 lineup?

As we noted late last year, we can only speculate based on prior announcements. Although Dreamville announced its 2023 lineup that February, February 2024 has come and gone (with an extra day, no less!), so it’s more likely that this year’s announcement will fall in line with the announcement from 2022, which was in early March. That means an announcement could be only days away (or even minutes, as of this writing). While we know at least some of the performers who’ll be appearing — Dreamville members Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, Omen, and of course, J. Cole — it’s always fun to see how Cole and the gang will surprise us with both contemporaries like Burna Boy and Summer Walker and throwbacks like Usher and Waka Flocka Flame, who all performed last year.

Stay tuned, Dreamers.