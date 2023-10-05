Why Did SZA Postpone Her Toronto Show?

SZA staged a very successful North American leg of her SOS Tour earlier this year — so successful that it necessitated a second leg. Still, the perpetual chart-topper was forced to postpone her March 2 date in Philadelphia to September 26 “due to unforeseen logistical/production issues,” as she posted at the time. A similar script played out on Wednesday night, October 4.

“IM SO SORRY TORONTO !!” SZA captioned an Instagram video. “I ONLY WANNA GIVE YOU GUYS 1000% because that’s what u deserve. U didn’t come to see me at 20% n hear other ppl sing from the crowd.. u came to see the FULL SHOW !!! For that reason I have to reschedule. I promise to give y’all EVERYTHING I got when I come back. I love you!”

In the accompanying video, SZA is holding a microphone while she explains, “Hey, gang. I’m here at [Scotiabank Arena]. I just tried to do soundcheck. I sound terrible. I only wanna give you guys a hundred percent, and that’s what you deserve. I won’t give you any less than that. I promise you, I will come back, Toronto, and make it up.”

She continued, “I’m so sorry. I wanted to push through very much. I’m on as much Dexamethasone as one can be on, and I love you and I promise you, I will be back. I tried. I came. I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you. I’m really sorry.”

While fans in Toronto are likely sad, this could be a blessing in disguise. Drake commented on SZA’s video, “We gon do that sh*t together when you come back lemme open for you [angel emoji].”

Of course, SZA is the featured artist on Drake’s “Slime You Out” from September 15, releasing one month after SZA attended Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour in disguise. “Slime You Out” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated September 30.

SZA’s next scheduled SOS Tour date is this Friday, October 6, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York. See all of her remaining dates here.