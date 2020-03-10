All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some unexpected collaborations and singles marking the beginning of some new eras. Katy Perry revealed a big announcement with “Never Worn White,” Demi Lovato showed us that she’s ready to make her return to pop with “I Love Me,” and Lauv unveiled his debut LP with a song featuring K-pop stars BTS. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Katy Perry — “Never Worn White” Katy Perry has been teasing a new release since the singer shared retro-inspired tracks “Small Talk” and “Harleys In Hawaii.” But the singer had a big announcement up her sleeve which she shared in the music video to her latest track “Never Worn White.” The track arrives as a ballad about securing a good life with a committed partner. Towards the end of her ethereal video, Perry revealed a baby bump. The singer since opened up about the inventive pregnancy reveal on Twitter, saying she’s glad she doesn’t “have to suck it in anymore” or “carry a big purse.” Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” It’s no secret that Demi Lovato has had a tumultuous past couple of years. The singer has been very open about her struggles with addiction and mental health, recently revealing she relapsed due to over-controlling management. But Lovato had discovered an outlet through music. Following her performance of “Anyone” at this year’s Grammys, the singer has returned with another tune, and this time it’s one of her signature pop hits. Over buoyant keys and a clapping beat, Lovato sings the struggle of learning to love herself.

Lauv — “Who” Feat. BTS Lauv’s 21-track debut record How I’m Feeling debut Friday and the record saw the haunting track with BTS. Lauv discussed how he came about collaborating with K-pop supergroup BTS in an interview with Uproxx. After meeting them at a show in London, they decided to collaborate on a song together. “And then I thought it’d be really cool to have their voices on one of my songs for the album because I just think they have an extremely unique and special tone,” he said. Alaina Castillo — “Ocean Waves” Alaina Castillo’s captivating voice is at the centerfold of her latest single “Ocean Waves.” Though Castillo doesn’t need much to compliment her impressive range, a teetering electric beat adds to the song’s addictive nature while her jazzy vocals swell for a smooth delivery. “‘Ocean Waves’ is about giving in to your feelings and letting things go for the sake of your own happiness,” the singer told Complex.

Alec Benjamin — “The Book Of You & I” Alec Benjamin is gearing up for a debut release, but the singer has already proved himself a talented songwriter with his recent singles. With “The Book Of You & I,” Benjamin continues his emotive songwriting by penning a lovelorn ballad. Over gentle guitar, Benjamin’s soaring voice narrates the story of his first love. Absofacto — “Lemon Drop” Hot on the heels of topping Billboard‘s Alternative chart, Absofacto returns with the upbeat track “Lemon Drop.” Funky percussion is at the forefront of Absofacto’s beat. Mixxed vocals ride just below the Latin-inspired beat, creating a lush production.

Haim — “The Steps” The Haim sisters debuted yet another single off their upcoming release Women In Music Pt. 3. Reminiscent of classic rock ballads from the greats like Bob Dylan, “The Steps” is an ode to self-sufficiency in relationships. Bazzi — “Young & Alive” “Young & Alive” marks Bazzi‘s first release since his 2019 mixtape Soul Searching. With expansive production and his signature tenor vocals, Bazzi croons of enjoying the little things in life before they pass you by. “When making it, I was in a darker place and while making it, I was almost opening myself up back to that and going back to that pure kid-like state which we all chase, and that’s where the magic was, that present-ness,” he said in a statement.