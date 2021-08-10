All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

The Weeknd — “Take My Breath” Following up on his wildly successful 2020 LP After Hours, The Weeknd ushered in a new era of music this week with the trance-like track “Take My Breath.” The club-ready tune showcases into the synth-heavy style The Weeknd first perfected in After Hours, resulting in a driving single perfect for late-night listens. Finneas — “A Concert Six Months From Now” Finneas may be best known for his production work on Billie Eilish’s music, but he’s also an established songwriter of his own. This week, the musician announced his debut album Optimist with the tender ballad “A Concert Six Months From Now.” The acoustic guitar track hones Finneas’ stripped-down sound, melting his far-ranging vocals over wistful and subdued instrumentals.

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett — “I Get A Kick Out Of You” Lady Gaga may have dropped her hyperpop-leaning LP Chromatica last year, but this week, the singer showed off her versatility with the Tony Bennett collaboration “I Get A Kick Out Of You.” The swooning single blends the two iconic singers’ loungy vocals over a jazzy beat and offers the first preview of their joint project Love For Sale. Aventura, Bad Bunny — “Volví” Global superstar Bad Bunny continues dishing up hits this week with “Volví,” a collaborative single with Dominican-American bachata group Aventura. The summer-ready song combines reggaeton and pop sensibilities for a pumped-up tune that’s sure to get anyone up and moving.

Blackear — “@ My Worst” Though it’s been less than a year since Blackbear released his 2020 album Everything Means Nothing, the musician is already gearing up for yet another release. His vibe-heavy track “@ My Worst” marks his latest compelling single and offers another preview of his forthcoming EP Misery Lake, which is set to drop next week. Black Eyed Peas — “Hit It” Feat. Saweetie, Lele Pons Serving up a club-ready banger, Black Eyed Peas teamed up with Saweetie and rising star Lele Pons for the fiery track “Hit It.” The up-tempo tune boasts a sultry bassline and clever verses, marking Black Eyed Peas’ first song of the year following their 2020 Shakira collaboration “Girl Like Me.”

Victoria Monét — “Coastin’” After releasing her debut LP Jaguar last year, R&B star Victoria Monét returns with another irresistable tune with the carefree song “Coastin.'” Though the tune was actually written in the winter time, the funk-forward beat combines with Monét’s honeyed vocals for an undeniably sunny single. Adam Levine — “Good Mood” After a tough year all around, Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine is here to put his listeners in a “Good Mood” with his latest song. Penned to be a part of PAW Patrol: The Movie‘s original soundtrack, “Good Mood” is a happy-go-lucky jingle reminding us of the importance of sticking by your loved ones.