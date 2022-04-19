All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop featured an array of releases, blessing those of us who wanted music but weren’t able to make it out to Coachella. We were lucky nonetheless, with the return of hyperpop troublemakers 100 Gecs with their invigorating “Doritos & Fritos” and the highly anticipated release of Lizzo’s feel-good, summer anthem “About Damn Time.” Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Swedish House Mafia — “Heaven Takes You Home” Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia is back to provide dance anthems for the new season. “Heaven Takes You Home” is perfect for cruising down the highway under the sun; the sound is exuberant and celestial, and the airy, shapeless vocals add to the otherwordly feeling of the song. Anitta — “Gata” Brazilian star Anitta had a great week, first unleashing this fierce, pulsating anthem and then taking the stage at Coachella and bringing out Snoop Dogg and Saweetie. With every second, she continues to rise higher and become a dominating force in pop, and this song proves it.

Alec Benjamin — “Speakers” Young up-and-comer Alec Benjamin is known for his hopeful songs offering a silver lining during dark times. In “Speakers,” Benjamin wants to be the guiding hand for someone who’s lost their way: “And I’ll be the song that’s on your spеakers / Playing for you, you, you.” The song definitely achieves its goal of being a source of comfort. Lizzo — “About Damn Time” Lizzo has been relentlessly teasing this song, calling it the song of the summer. And she’s right; it is! It retains her signature charm, kicking off with the unforgettable quip: “It’s bad b*tch o’clock, yeah / It’s thick-thirty.” It’s about looking at your struggles as obstacles that only make you stronger, and her confidence and humor are so contagious that the listener can’t help but feel the same way.

G-Eazy — “Angel” G-Eazy discarded his usual rap style for this moving ballad “Angel” for his late mother. It’s possibly his most vulnerable song ever, which makes it one of his best. The grief, though, is not bleak at all; he is able to find healing: “‘Cause tonight / I think I might’ve finally found what I needed most,” he sings with enlightenment. 100 Gecs — “Doritos & Fritos” Chaotic duo 100 Gecs is supposed to release an album at some point this year. This song “Doritos & Fritos” showcases their typical glitchy, jam-packed sound mixing with more ska rhythms and rock elements. The lyrics are as crazy as always, featuring a Danny DeVito name-drop because why not?

Lyn Lapid — “Pager” Singer Lyn Lapid is not interested in talking on her new single “Pager.” She knows her worth and is tired of dealing with toxic people; “If you got a problem with me / I can hear about it later / You can send it to my pager,” she sings, her voice dripping with a new sense of independence and freedom. Conan Gray — “Memories” Conan Gray‘s new sprawling ballad “Memories” is about trying to move on. It’s not easy, especially when the person he’s trying to get over keeps returning to his life. “It’s hard to find an end / To something that you keep beginning / Over and over again,” he intones with stress and heartbreak. The detailed songwriting only makes the song hit harder.