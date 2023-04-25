All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

While Coachella 2023 has officially come to a close, it was truly a chaotic time as the headliners shifted from Frank Ocean to Blink-182 and Skrillex/Fred Again../Four Tet between the two weekends. Despite the hectic nature, great things resulted out of it too. Many performers blessed us with special guest appearances and new music. And sometimes, as we’ve seen this week, some decided to combine the two, proving the festival to be a significant promotional tool for the pop world. Here is Uproxx’s roundup of the Best New Pop music from this week.

Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny — “Un x100to” Bad Bunny, being one of the main headlining performers at Coachella, used his set to bring out the band Grupo Frontera for their new collab, “Un x100to.” A quick way to get the crowd hyped up, it’s a story of trying to patch things up with an ex — with the added stress of a phone battery dying. The Weeknd, Future — “Double Fantasy” A preview of the soundtrack from his upcoming show, HBO’s The Idol, The Weeknd enlisted Future for “Double Fantasy.” Keeping in line with the risky nature of the series, the duo detail just what they’re looking for out of relationship. As The Weeknd shared in a recent interview, he intended to take Purple Rain to the “next level” in terms of inspiration.

Ed Sheeran — “Boat” Ed Sheeran’s new song, “Boat,” serves as a metaphor for his experience with depression. Still, he maintains a sense of hopefulness to keep holding on, as the lyrics were co-written by him and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj — “Alone” “She just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips,” Petras told Billboard about her brand new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, where the two trade off their creative wordplay. “I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever.”

Muna — “One That Got Away” After Muna teased “One That Got Away” during the first weekend of their Coachella performances, the trio released a new favorite that has fans talking. The dance-pop track makes exactly sure to remind someone just what they’re missing and how much better off the band is without them. More specifically, Muna views it as “a song about somebody fumbling the bag.” Bree Runway, Khalid — “Be The One” Another brilliant collaboration from this week, Bree Runway and Khalid unite on the quest for love with their new track, “Be The One.” She has described realizing just how perfect their voices fit together and it’s spot on. The production perfectly complements their harmonies as they join each other in the chorus.

Agust D — “Haegeum” Venturing out for his new solo album under his Agust D project, BTS’ Suga finally dropped the long-awaited D-Day with some truly introspective and powerful songs. One of which, “Haegeum,” finds Suga grappling with two different sides of himself and craving freedom, a concept that also is woven into the music video. Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg — “Satellite” What better way to pass the time on 4/20 earlier this week than by having a new collab with Snoop Dogg? Bebe Rexha’s “Satellite” does exactly that. The laid-back stoner style carries over into their animated music video, which is also how the song came about. “He called me at 7:00 the next morning with a big blunt in his hand being like, ‘Yo, check your email. You have an email,'” Rexha told People Magazine.