When Will Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’ Be On Apple Music?

The time has come for Dua Lipa to introduce her first full-fledged era since Future Nostalgia, her chart-topping 2020 album. Well, almost. Lipa is set to release “Houdini” at 11 p.m. GMT on Thursday, November 9, which converts to 3 p.m. PST and 6 p.m. EST. (Pop Crave did the math for us and handled all global time conversions for the “Houdini” release.) Still, US listeners won’t be able to stream “Houdini” on Apple Music until 9 p.m. PST and midnight EST. The same rules apply for Spotify users.

“Houdini” and its release date were confirmed on Wednesday, November 1 — weeks after Lipa went full Mysterious Barbie and wiped her social media accounts, and then shared an up-close photo of her smiling with a key lodged in her teeth to Instagram alongside the caption, “catch me or I go…”

In what is surely not a coincidence at all, Lipa billed her “three surprise launch events for ‘Houdini‘” as “Catch Me Or I go…” The events are scheduled for London (on November 9), Los Angeles (November 14), and Tokyo (November 20).

I’m putting on three surprise launch events for Houdini in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The first one’s going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday!!! 🫀🫀🫀 I’m going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled 🔐 pic.twitter.com/YQWZRVig5l — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 6, 2023

All signs point toward “Houdini” being the lead single for Lipa’s hotly anticipated third studio album, which she very vaguely teased with Kurt Soller for The New York Times’ T Magazine in August.

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown,'” Soller wrote. “She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia. She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, a rumor she all but confirms by denying: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ she says, then looks away and laughs a little.”

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.