Buying Call of Duty? Amazon Recommends Adult Diapers

Never miss out on quality fragging time with the grandkids!

Hey, remember back in 2007 when a diaper-using Gears of War player brought a tournament to a halt due to his stench? All members of his team were wearing diapers just in case, but a teenager in the group chugged five cans of “Spike Shooter” and couldn’t contain the extremeness of the energy drink. After being kicked out, he called the cops (presumably still wearing a full diaper) because it was so unfair you guys. And it turned out to be an illegal tournament (selling tickets without applying for a license), so the cops responded to the soiled teenager’s complaint by busting up the tournament and issuing fines. It’s a story as old as time. Pretty sure this was the plot of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

As TheDailyWhat and Gizmodo point out, these diaper-wearers must not be an isolated case. If you go to the Amazon page for size large reusable adult diapers, you’ll find a “frequently bought together” deal to get the one reusable diaper and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare for a discount of, um, zero dollars off the usual price [it was $10.07 off earlier this morning]. Just think of the savings! And the sexy ladies who will be beating a path to your door!