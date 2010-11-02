Gifts For The Design Junkie In Your Life

Looking for a gift for someone who loves great design and needs to get organized? Yo dawg, who wouldn’t want to store LEGO in a giant LEGO? APlaceForEverything sells the LEGO man’s head as a creepy storage box as well as LEGO bricks in square and rectangle shapes in nine colors. .

Hey, remember watches? Those were cool. But the way you had to hold your arm in an unnatural position if you wanted the 12 to be at the top wasn’t very cool. The Off-Axis Watch designed by Eric Janssen will either solve this OCD-related gripe, or make it much, much worse. $175 at Areaware.

The PageKeeper bookmark clips to the back cover of a book, and the spring-loaded arm keeps your page automatically. Also, you can carry it around in public yelling, “I am the Key Master; this is the Page Keeper” and you’ll be at least half right. $8 each (or $89 per dozen) at PageKeeper (but the shipping cost — $8 — is ridiculous).

While we don’t particularly approve of exclamation points in product names (stop shouting at us, scissors), we must admit “Zibra Open It!” is a handy item to have for the holidays. It comes with heavy duty snips for destroying obnoxious clamshell packaging and zip ties, along with a utility knife and a screwdriver in the handles for shivving your relatives. Oh, it’ll happen. And when it does, you want the most versatile improvised weapon $9.91 can buy. Available at Amazon.

Looking for some zip ties that don’t look like zip ties? These leaf cable ties designed by Tsunho Wang come in six colors (emerald, olive green, espresso, reindeer white, kingfisher, and scarlet). Plus, if you get sick of them, you can destroy them with the previous item on this list. $11 per dozen shipped from Korea, via Lufdesign.

These pocket screwdrivers are one inch in diameter, about the size of a coin, but the edges vary in thickness from 0.030″ to 0.090″ to fit several flat head slotted screws. They’re made in the USA and work as a great substitute if a one dollar spark plug gap gauge isn’t doing the job. Lazy damn spark plug gap gauges, always making up excuses. $10 per dozen at LeeValley (but the shipping cost — $8.50 — is ridiculous).

Need something creative to stick in a bare light socket that won’t end in a hospital trip and awkward questions? Hironao Tsuboi’s “lamp/lamp” might be the answer. As for the price? Um, it’s “squiggly line, wishbone, box on a tripod” at this Japanese store. (The redditors tell me it’s either $20 or $28. I’ll take their word for it.)