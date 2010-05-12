Monsterpocalypse Now

Entertainment Editor
05.12.10

All the way back in 2008 when I was just a naive but dashing starfighter pilot and dinosaurs roamed the earth, Vince reported that board games were the next hot commodity for film deals.  I dismissed the idea at the time, busy as I was starfighting against velociraptor pilots and thinking Hollywood couldn’t be that stupid (I was wrong).  Two years later, I still don’t have my Fireball Island movie, and yet studios are developing movies based on Battleship, Risk, Candyland, Monopoly, and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.  This is why we can’t have nice things.

Also why we can’t have nice things: Deadline is reporting that DreamWorks bought the screen rights to Monsterpocalypse, a collectible miniatures game where kaiju figures (i.e. Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan) fight each other in different city maps (sold separately). Dreamworks is reportedly pursuing Tim Burton to get involved.  I am also pursuing Tim Burton.  Not for a job, but with a comb.

Around The Web

TAGSBOARD GAMESdreamworksMONSTERPOCALYPSESERIOUSLY DUDE?tim burton

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP