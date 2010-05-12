Monsterpocalypse Now

All the way back in 2008 when I was just a naive but dashing starfighter pilot and dinosaurs roamed the earth, Vince reported that board games were the next hot commodity for film deals. I dismissed the idea at the time, busy as I was starfighting against velociraptor pilots and thinking Hollywood couldn’t be that stupid (I was wrong). Two years later, I still don’t have my Fireball Island movie, and yet studios are developing movies based on Battleship, Risk, Candyland, Monopoly, and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. This is why we can’t have nice things.

Also why we can’t have nice things: Deadline is reporting that DreamWorks bought the screen rights to Monsterpocalypse, a collectible miniatures game where kaiju figures (i.e. Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan) fight each other in different city maps (sold separately). Dreamworks is reportedly pursuing Tim Burton to get involved. I am also pursuing Tim Burton. Not for a job, but with a comb.