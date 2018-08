Have you ever wanted to dress like a Jedi, but were too lazy to make your own cloak? Well, Museum Replicas and Sideshow Collectibles have come to your aid with these official Jedi Cloaks. Choose between burgeoning psychopath, old man and Luke Skywalker.

Cloaks will be on sale early in 2010, and will run you 249, 295 and 175 credits respectively (that’s dollars y’all).