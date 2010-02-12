ROLAND EMMERICH DRAGS ASIMOV ONTO AVATAR BANDWAGON

When it comes to Isaac Asimov’s revered, intelligent Foundation series — arguably the most important work of modern science fiction — a film adaptation would take a director skilled in dialogue and subtlety. It’s the stuff of thoughtful, futuristic drama, not of gimmicky aliens and boilerplate dialogue serving only to connect one explosion scene to the next. Oh, hey, guess what? Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow; 10,000 B.C.) is planning a 3-D, motion capture, explodey film trilogy based on the series. Emmerich had this to say:

“Probably now all big movies have to be 3-D. It’s not only the effect of 3-D, [‘Avatar’ has] just shown that if you do a movie in 3-D, you can ask for more money and that’s the trick. [MTV via /film]

Yes, that’s the trick. Take something with tremendous potential and just shoehorn it into a big mo-cap 3-D event film because everybody else is doing it. And money. Lots and lots of money.

Leave Foundation for somebody else and let Emmerich make the big mo-cap 3D blockbuster he’s destined for: Independence Day 2: Oh S***, the Aliens Had Norton Antivirus.