ROLAND EMMERICH DRAGS ASIMOV ONTO AVATAR BANDWAGON

Entertainment Editor
02.12.10 3 Comments

When it comes to Isaac Asimov’s revered, intelligent Foundation series — arguably the most important work of modern science fiction — a film adaptation would take a director skilled in dialogue and subtlety.  It’s the stuff of thoughtful, futuristic drama, not of gimmicky aliens and boilerplate dialogue serving only to connect one explosion scene to the next. Oh, hey, guess what?  Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow; 10,000 B.C.) is planning a 3-D, motion capture, explodey film trilogy based on the series.  Emmerich had this to say:

“Probably now all big movies have to be 3-D.  It’s not only the effect of 3-D, [‘Avatar’ has] just shown that if you do a movie in 3-D, you can ask for more money and that’s the trick. [MTV via /film]

Yes, that’s the trick.  Take something with tremendous potential and just shoehorn it into a big mo-cap 3-D event film because everybody else is doing it.  And money.  Lots and lots of money.

Leave Foundation for somebody else and let Emmerich make the big mo-cap 3D blockbuster he’s destined for: Independence Day 2: Oh S***, the Aliens Had Norton Antivirus

Around The Web

TAGS3DAVATARISAAC ASIMOVROLAND EMMERICHTHE FOUNDATION

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP