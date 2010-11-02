Superman Almost Looked Like an Energy Drink Can or a Figure Skater

Hey remember Superman Lives, that movie Jon Peters and Kevin Smith Tim Burton were making back in the 90s? The one Warner spent about $50 million on before putting the project out of its misery? Special effects artist Steve Johnson posted several pre-production photos of costume designs from the film at his Facebook page. They haven’t been made public until now. For good reason. These are so 1990’s, I was expecting a Cross Colours one to be thrown in there somewhere. I’m not entirely sure one of these isn’t hypercolor. And I’m pretty sure I saw Brian Boitano wearing that black one. Not on the ice, just at the grocery store last week. He’s tremendous.

Several pics and a totally related video are below. Also, I need to know where that Nic Cage bust is now.

Er, for a friend. I need to know for a friend. A friend who will be storing the bust at my house. Next to my iguana cage.

[Hat tip and a giant spider in the third act to ComicsAlliance.]